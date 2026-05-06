Nithiin–Sithara Combo Back in Action with Promising Team

Young Hero Nithiin is back with an exciting new project, which has been officially launched with a traditional pooja ceremony. The film is being produced by prestigious Sithara Entertainments, a banner known for backing successful entertainers.

This yet-untitled film will be directed by Nari Sirisawada and Somasekhar T. The combination has already caught attention, and the team is said to be working on a promising script that blends entertainment with strong storytelling.

Actress Ritika Nayak has been roped in as the female lead. On the technical front, Anith Madadi will handle cinematography, Suresh Bobbili will compose the music, and Jonny Shaik will oversee the film’s visual design.

The project is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya in association with Fortune Four Cinemas and presented by Srikara Studios. Regular shooting is expected to begin from the second week of May. More details will be announced soon.