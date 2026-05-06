Sumanth Prabhas’ Godari Gattupaina Bets Big

Sumanth Prabhas is all set to bring the rustic charm of Godari Gattupaina, co-starring Nidhi Pradeep, to the big screens on May 8th, and the hype is already soaring. The team has left no stone unturned, with songs trending online, the teaser and trailer winning hearts, and promotions running full throttle across the Telugu states.

And now comes the big announcement. The film’s paid premieres will be held tomorrow, a day before its original theatrical release. Assured in the film’s strong storytelling and emotional pull, the makers are opening doors early to let audiences experience the world of Godari Gattupaina firsthand. They’re betting big on early viewers to kickstart an energetic wave of optimistic mouth talk.

Jagapathi Babu’s character as Nidhi’s father received superb response in the trailer. Laya will also be seen in a pivotal character in the movie that promises entertainment and emotional depth. With the pre-release event happening today, the excitement is only growing louder.