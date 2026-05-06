x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Sumanth Prabhas’ Godari Gattupaina Bets Big

Published on May 6, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Sumanth Prabhas’ Godari Gattupaina Bets Big
image
Nithiin–Sithara Combo Back in Action with Promising Team
image
IPS Sumathi’s Ground Reality Check at Dilsukhnagar Bus Stop Raises Questions Over Women’s Safety
image
Nara Rohit next a wholesome rom-com
image
Congress Backs Vijay as DMK Slams ‘Betrayal’ in Tamil Nadu Power Battle

Sumanth Prabhas’ Godari Gattupaina Bets Big

Sumanth Prabhas is all set to bring the rustic charm of Godari Gattupaina, co-starring Nidhi Pradeep, to the big screens on May 8th, and the hype is already soaring. The team has left no stone unturned, with songs trending online, the teaser and trailer winning hearts, and promotions running full throttle across the Telugu states.

And now comes the big announcement. The film’s paid premieres will be held tomorrow, a day before its original theatrical release. Assured in the film’s strong storytelling and emotional pull, the makers are opening doors early to let audiences experience the world of Godari Gattupaina firsthand. They’re betting big on early viewers to kickstart an energetic wave of optimistic mouth talk.

Jagapathi Babu’s character as Nidhi’s father received superb response in the trailer. Laya will also be seen in a pivotal character in the movie that promises entertainment and emotional depth. With the pre-release event happening today, the excitement is only growing louder.

Previous Nithiin–Sithara Combo Back in Action with Promising Team
else

TRENDING

image
Sumanth Prabhas’ Godari Gattupaina Bets Big
image
Nithiin–Sithara Combo Back in Action with Promising Team
image
Nara Rohit next a wholesome rom-com

Latest

image
Sumanth Prabhas’ Godari Gattupaina Bets Big
image
Nithiin–Sithara Combo Back in Action with Promising Team
image
IPS Sumathi’s Ground Reality Check at Dilsukhnagar Bus Stop Raises Questions Over Women’s Safety
image
Nara Rohit next a wholesome rom-com
image
Congress Backs Vijay as DMK Slams ‘Betrayal’ in Tamil Nadu Power Battle

Most Read

image
IPS Sumathi’s Ground Reality Check at Dilsukhnagar Bus Stop Raises Questions Over Women’s Safety
image
Congress Backs Vijay as DMK Slams ‘Betrayal’ in Tamil Nadu Power Battle
image
Exclusive: Vijay’s TVK Eyes Andhra Pradesh After Tamil Nadu Surge?

Related Articles

Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album