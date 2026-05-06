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Home > Politics

IPS Sumathi’s Ground Reality Check at Dilsukhnagar Bus Stop Raises Questions Over Women’s Safety

Published on May 6, 2026 by swathy

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IPS Sumathi’s Ground Reality Check at Dilsukhnagar Bus Stop Raises Questions Over Women’s Safety

Malkajgiri Commissioner of Police IPS Sumathi conducted a late-night field-level assessment at the Dilsukhnagar bus stop to understand the safety challenges faced by women in public spaces.

As part of the exercise, the senior IPS officer stood at the bus stop in mufti between 12.30 am and 3.30 am and observed public behaviour firsthand. During the operation, several men allegedly approached her with inappropriate remarks and questions. Police sources said many of them appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or ganja.

Around 40 persons were reportedly identified during the exercise and were later counselled by the police.

The exercise was aimed at assessing the kind of response women receive while standing alone in public places during late hours. The operation once again highlighted concerns over women’s safety and the behaviour many women continue to face on city streets at night.

Interestingly, IPS Sumathi had reportedly carried out a similar field exercise nearly 25 years ago during her early days in service as a DSP near Kazipet railway station. Officials said the latest operation was intended to understand whether public behaviour and ground realities had changed over the years.

The initiative was also intended to create awareness and send a message against harassment of women in public spaces.

The operation has drawn appreciation for the officer’s direct field involvement and hands-on policing approach.

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