Nara Rohit next a wholesome rom-com

Nara Rohit is widely recognized for his interesting script choices and his ability to pull off a diverse range of roles. After delivering a fun comedy entertainer with Sundarakanda, the talented actor is back to charm audiences once again. He has officially announced his next exciting project, currently titled #RN23.

This upcoming film is envisioned as a wholesome romcom family entertainer. It marks the directorial debut of Chinimilli Manikumar, who has also written the fresh story and screenplay. Bankrolled by Bharath Chowdary, the movie is the ambitious Production No 5 from the Karan C Productions LLP banner.

The makers recently unveiled an announcement poster featuring the intriguing tagline “Shouting Soon.” Promising a vibrant mix of humor, romance, and heartfelt family drama, the film is set to appeal to all kinds of viewers. A grand muhurtham ceremony will be held soon to reveal the cast, technical crew, and shooting dates.