Big Task Ahead for Ram Charan’s Peddi

Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi is postponed for summer and the makers announced that the film releases in May. The released two songs and the teaser have generated the needed buzz and they did the job. The biggest challenge for the makers is to maintain the buzz through the upcoming promotions and the songs. Three songs from the film will be released in the next few weeks. The film’s trailer cut has to be exceptional to carry the same buzz.

There is huge demand for the theatrical rights and all the deals are closed by the makers. Ram Charan and his team will have to be aggressive with the promotions. Peddi will have a pan-Indian release and the makers are planning events across the country. Charan also should participate in the promotional events along with the leading lady Janhvi Kapoor. AR Rahman is working on the background score currently and the film’s director Buchi Babu is monitoring the work closely. The biggest task for the Peddi team is to maintain the big buzz that is surrounded around the film. There are reports that the film will release on June 4th and the announcement will be made today.