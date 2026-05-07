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Home > Politics

Telangana to Double Hyderabad Infrastructure in 10 Years: IT Minister

Published on May 7, 2026 by swathy

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Telangana to Double Hyderabad Infrastructure in 10 Years: IT Minister

Hyderabad is set for a massive infrastructure expansion over the next decade as Telangana aims to position itself as a global hub for next-generation Global Capability Centres (GCCs), Information Technology Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu said at the NASSCOM GCC Summit 2026 in Mumbai.

Addressing the session titled “Beyond Policy: Designed to Win the Global GCC Race,” the minister said Telangana plans to double the size of Hyderabad’s infrastructure in the next ten years to support rapid industrial and enterprise growth while avoiding the urban stress seen in other major cities.

Sridhar Babu said GCCs are no longer functioning merely as outsourcing or cost centres and have evolved into innovation-driven enterprise hubs influencing global corporate operations. He highlighted Hyderabad’s growing dominance across sectors including BFSI, life sciences, semiconductors, defence, FMCG and space technology.

According to the minister, global technology giants such as Apple, Google, Microsoft, Meta and Nvidia, along with seven of the world’s top ten semiconductor companies, have established a strong presence in Hyderabad. He also pointed to financial institutions and exchanges such as Deutsche Börse, London Stock Exchange, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America operating from the city.

“Hyderabad gives you something no other city can: the ability to cross-pollinate talent,” the minister said, explaining that financial GCCs in Hyderabad benefit from proximity to AI developers, digital platform engineers and defence-sector security specialists.

To support Telangana’s target of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2035, the state is developing a large-scale urban and industrial expansion strategy. This includes the proposed Bharat Future City, a dedicated AI City, a 340-km Regional Ring Road, metro and airport expansion projects, and new skill development initiatives such as AIKAM innovation hub and Young India Skill University.

“We are running at the speed of double-digit industrial growth,” Sridhar Babu said, recalling how Hyderabad’s airport and Outer Ring Road projects were once criticised before becoming key growth drivers for the city.

The NASSCOM GCC Summit 2026 brought together global CEOs, policymakers, investors and technology leaders to discuss AI-led enterprise growth, engineering excellence, digital transformation and India’s expanding role in the global capability economy.

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