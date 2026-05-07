x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Karthi’s Telugu Film Launched

Published on May 7, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Telangana Doubles Interest-Free Loan Limit for Women SHGs to ₹10 Lakh
image
Telangana to Double Hyderabad Infrastructure in 10 Years: IT Minister
image
Karthi’s Telugu Film Launched
image
Sai Pallavi says she is a Miscast
image
The storm is ready to arrive

Karthi’s Telugu Film Launched

Karthi

Tamil actor Karthi who has cemented his position in Telugu has been trying to do a straight Telugu film since years. He has given his nod finally and his next Telugu project has been finalized. The film has been launched officially with a pooja ceremony today in Hyderabad. MAD and MAD Square fame Kalyan Shankar will direct this entertainer and the shoot commences very soon. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi will bankroll this prestigious film.

Meenakshi Chaudhary has been finalized as the leading lady in this untitled film. Karthi’s Sankranthi film Vaa Vaathiyaar ended up as a disappointment. The actor has Sardar 2 and Marshal in shooting mode. Karthi will take up Kalyan Shankar’s film after he is done with his current projects. He also has Kaithi 2 in discussion from a long time. Karthi has to deliver a solid hit as none of his recent films ended up as box-office winners.

Next Telangana to Double Hyderabad Infrastructure in 10 Years: IT Minister Previous Sai Pallavi says she is a Miscast
else

TRENDING

image
Karthi’s Telugu Film Launched
image
Sai Pallavi says she is a Miscast
image
The storm is ready to arrive

Latest

image
Telangana Doubles Interest-Free Loan Limit for Women SHGs to ₹10 Lakh
image
Telangana to Double Hyderabad Infrastructure in 10 Years: IT Minister
image
Karthi’s Telugu Film Launched
image
Sai Pallavi says she is a Miscast
image
The storm is ready to arrive

Most Read

image
Telangana Doubles Interest-Free Loan Limit for Women SHGs to ₹10 Lakh
image
Telangana to Double Hyderabad Infrastructure in 10 Years: IT Minister
image
Second phase of Indiramma houses by May-end

Related Articles

Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album