Karthi’s Telugu Film Launched

Tamil actor Karthi who has cemented his position in Telugu has been trying to do a straight Telugu film since years. He has given his nod finally and his next Telugu project has been finalized. The film has been launched officially with a pooja ceremony today in Hyderabad. MAD and MAD Square fame Kalyan Shankar will direct this entertainer and the shoot commences very soon. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi will bankroll this prestigious film.

Meenakshi Chaudhary has been finalized as the leading lady in this untitled film. Karthi’s Sankranthi film Vaa Vaathiyaar ended up as a disappointment. The actor has Sardar 2 and Marshal in shooting mode. Karthi will take up Kalyan Shankar’s film after he is done with his current projects. He also has Kaithi 2 in discussion from a long time. Karthi has to deliver a solid hit as none of his recent films ended up as box-office winners.