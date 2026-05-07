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Home > Movie News

The storm is ready to arrive

Published on May 7, 2026 by swathy

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The storm is ready to arrive

The storm is ready to arrive

The makers of Peddi have officially locked the final edit of the film, signaling the beginning of the final countdown to one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

The film’s editing has been completed by National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli, bringing his signature sharpness and emotional depth. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana in whose vision Peddi is gearing up to deliver a massive cinematic experience packed with emotion, action, and grandeur.

Taking the excitement several notches higher, the team is planning massive premiere shows worldwide starting from June 3, setting the stage for a historic opening.

With tremendous anticipation surrounding the project, Peddi is all set to deliver a powerful big-screen experience to audiences across the globe from June 4.

Next Sai Pallavi says she is a Miscast Previous Why did Anil Ravipudi change his Music Composer?
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TRENDING

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The storm is ready to arrive

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