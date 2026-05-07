Why did Anil Ravipudi change his Music Composer?

Tollywood’s Hit Machine Anil Ravipudi is back with one more project which is under scripting and initial stages of pre-production. Victory Venkatesh and Nandamuri Kalyanram will be playing the lead roles. Though the team initially considered Bheems to score the music, young Tamil composer GV Prakash Kumar has been finalized for the role. Bheems delivered a chartbuster album for Sankranthiki Vastunnam and the music played a crucial role in the film’s success. Even for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Bheems has delivered his finest work and the best background score.

Bheems has hiked his fee and Anil Ravipudi opted out to work with GV Prakash Kumar. There are reports that Bheems was not completely happy with his pay for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu but he was convinced and completed the film. For the new project, Bheems was strict on his pay and Anil Ravipudi has initiated talks with GV Prakash Kumar. An announcement will be made very soon and the music sessions will commence in June. Sahu Garapati is the producer of this untitled film and Suresh Productions, Zee Studios are the co-producers. The film releases during Sankranthi 2027.