Sai Pallavi says she is a Miscast

South India’s top performing actress Sai Pallavi is quite selective. She prefers to stay calm and sit idle instead of signing films that don’t suit her. She never played a glamorous role in her career till date. After years, she signed her first Bollywood film Ek Din. The film is produced by Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan and his son Junaid Khan played the lead role in this romantic drama. Leaving everyone in shock, Ek Din is rejected badly. The film struggled to open with decent numbers. The word of mouth is so bad that the film struggled to complete its first weekend on a decent note.

Sai Pallavi was trolled and criticized for picking up Ek Din. The actress responded saying that she was a miscast in the film. The actress told about a conversation that she had with Aamir Khan after the first premiere of Ek Din. “I don’t think I am the right choice for Ek Din. It was a miscast. It should have been a new girl for the role who had a little bit of flamboyance. I did roles that are heavy and I wanted to do a lighter role. So, I picked up Ek Din. I thought this was going to be in the zone of Before Sunrise. But I was a miscast” told the actress.

Ek Din is directed by Sunil Pandey and Aamir Khan Productions are the producers. The film is the remake of 2016 Thai film One Day.