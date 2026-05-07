NBK112: Many Surprises from Koratala Siva

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Koratala Siva are all set to team up for the first time and the movie is said to be a powerful mass entertainer. Though there are a lot of speculations about the genre and the story, it is too early to predict about the film. Koratala Siva is finalizing the draft and the final dialogue version is getting ready. There are a lot of surprises in the film. Kajal Aggarwal has been approached for the heroine’s role and the actress is the leading lady in NBK111. The discussion is in the final stages.

Anirudh has given his nod after a series of discussions. Anirudh composing music for an NBK’s film is a surprise. Though Balayya suggested Thaman’s name, Koratala wanted Anirudh and finalized the young music sensation. Bollywood beauty Vidya Balan may be seen in a prominent role and the discussions are going on. All the other technicians are finalized for now. Koratala Siva has many more surprises in the film loading. This untitled film may hit the screens during summer next year. Sudhakar Cherukuri and Sudhakar Mikkilineni are the producers.