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Home > Movie News

SK’s Powerpeta Glimpse: Whistle-worthy

Published on May 7, 2026 by swathy

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SK’s Powerpeta Glimpse: Whistle-worthy

Sundeep Kishan celebrates his birthday today, and the makers on the special occasion, released a special glimpse.

The glimpse starts in a crowded theatre filled with chaos- whistles everywhere, people shouting, and the excitement at its highest. In the middle of all this, the hero walks in with a cigarette in his hand and delivers a powerful lion-themed line with full confidence.

What follows is a fiery display of swagger as he tosses crackers at the screen, a moment tailor-made for mass euphoria.

Sundeep sports a rugged period look, rocking shades, and a menacing attitude. The revelation of his character as Senapathi Ravi lands with force, hinting at a role charged with intimidation and charisma.

Director Krishna Chaitanya flexes his strengths, stacking elevations and dialogues that pack a punch. His ability to turn a simple gesture like lighting a cigarette into a moment of rage speaks volumes of his command over mass moments.

Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy of 70mm Entertainments are producing the film on a grand scale, and their top-tier production quality is evident throughout the glimpse.

With Madhie’s visual detail, Mani Sharma’s thundering score, and Sreekar Prasad’s sharp editing, the technical team elevates every beat.

The film’s shoot is progressing at full throttle.

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