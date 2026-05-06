Second phase of Indiramma houses by May-end

Telangana Revenue, Housing and Information Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Wednesday said the state government was taking welfare and governance directly to the doorstep of people to ensure that the poor no longer have to run around government offices for basic services.

Addressing the ‘Prajapalana – Praja Darbar’ programme held at Guvvalagudem village in Nelakondapalli mandal of Khammam district, the minister said the government was focused on the welfare of poor families and farmers across the state.

He participated in the programme along with MP Raghuram Reddy and District Collector Divakara, where applications and grievances were received directly from villagers.

“Every grain is being procured at MSP”

Ponguleti alleged that farmers suffered heavily under the previous government due to negligence and lack of support.

“Earlier, farmers faced a situation where cultivating paddy itself became a burden. Today, the government is procuring every grain at Minimum Support Price,” he said.

The minister highlighted that the government was providing an additional ₹500 bonus per quintal for fine variety paddy and had already implemented a farm loan waiver worth ₹21,000 crore benefiting around 25 lakh farmers.

He also said financial assistance of ₹12,000 per acre was being provided to farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

Second phase of Indiramma houses soon

The minister reiterated that providing houses to the poor under the Indiramma Housing Scheme was one of the key priorities of the government.

“Large-scale sanctions have already been issued and the second phase of Indiramma houses will be sanctioned by the end of May,” he announced.

On land-related issues, Ponguleti said the government was streamlining pending cases through the ‘Bhu Bharati’ initiative and assured that pending Sada Bainama applications would be resolved within the next 35 days on a priority basis.

Focus on women empowerment

The minister said the government’s long-term vision was to economically empower one crore women in Telangana.

He stated that schemes such as free bus travel for women under the Mahalakshmi scheme and supply of fine rice were helping poor households significantly.

Ponguleti assured that all genuine applications received during Praja Darbars would be resolved within a maximum period of three months.

Additional Collector P. Srinivas Reddy, RDO Srinivas, Tahsildar Ramprasad, local public representatives and officials from various departments participated in the programme.