Singer Mangli Landing into More Troubles?

Talented and top Telugu singer Mangli’s name surfaced in a micro finance scam and the case is under investigation. Mangli has taken several stages and admitted openly that she has nothing to do with the scam. She also announced that she is ready for any punishment if proved guilty. But the latest developments in the investigation revealed the financial transactions of Mangli’s brother.

The bank accounts of Siva Chauhan (Mangli’s brother) were verified and the initial investigation said that Ramavath Madhu has transferred money to Siva Chauhan three times. The bank accounts of Ramavath Madhu have been seized by the officials as per the instructions from the cops. After the transactions between Madhu and Siva saw light, there are strong speculations that Mangli and her brother Siva Chauhan will soon face arrest. Earlier to this, Mangli filed a case against Himakanth Reddy and advocate Subba Rao. More details awaited.