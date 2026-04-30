It’s a Wrap for Ram Charan’s Peddi

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan’s next film Peddi is slated for release in June. The team has wrapped up the entire shoot of Peddi today. The pending item song on Ram Charan and Shruti Haasan is shot for four days. Before this, a small schedule was planned to complete the patchwork. It is a wrap for Peddi shoot finally.

With the postponement of Toxic, there are strong speculations that Peddi will take charge on June 4th in theatres. The team is expected to interact with the media and announce the release date tomorrow. The official statement about the new release date of Peddi is expected tomorrow.

Peddi is a sports drama that is directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine and AR Rahman is the music composer. Some of the top technicians worked for the film. Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are the producers.