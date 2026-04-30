x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
View all stories
Home > Movie News

It’s a Wrap for Ram Charan’s Peddi

Published on April 30, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Singer Mangli Landing into More Troubles?
image
It’s a Wrap for Ram Charan’s Peddi
image
A Regal Wedding For #Sreenivasakavyanam
image
Jetlee Release Trailer: A Wild Chase Wrapped In Wit
image
Telangana Reports Over 2,500 Leprosy Cases Annually

It’s a Wrap for Ram Charan’s Peddi

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan’s next film Peddi is slated for release in June. The team has wrapped up the entire shoot of Peddi today. The pending item song on Ram Charan and Shruti Haasan is shot for four days. Before this, a small schedule was planned to complete the patchwork. It is a wrap for Peddi shoot finally.

With the postponement of Toxic, there are strong speculations that Peddi will take charge on June 4th in theatres. The team is expected to interact with the media and announce the release date tomorrow. The official statement about the new release date of Peddi is expected tomorrow.

Peddi is a sports drama that is directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine and AR Rahman is the music composer. Some of the top technicians worked for the film. Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are the producers.

Next Singer Mangli Landing into More Troubles? Previous A Regal Wedding For #Sreenivasakavyanam
else

TRENDING

image
Singer Mangli Landing into More Troubles?
image
It’s a Wrap for Ram Charan’s Peddi
image
A Regal Wedding For #Sreenivasakavyanam

Latest

image
Singer Mangli Landing into More Troubles?
image
It’s a Wrap for Ram Charan’s Peddi
image
A Regal Wedding For #Sreenivasakavyanam
image
Jetlee Release Trailer: A Wild Chase Wrapped In Wit
image
Telangana Reports Over 2,500 Leprosy Cases Annually

Most Read

image
Telangana Reports Over 2,500 Leprosy Cases Annually
image
Kavitha’s Political Gamble Faces Early Credibility Test
image
Chandrababu Naidu Sets Clear Agenda for Ministers, Focus on Public Connect and Countering Opposition Narrative

Related Articles

Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses