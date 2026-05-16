HanuMan Reloaded: Dive Into Divine In 3D

The makers of the sensational Pan India hit HanuMan, led by Teja Sajja and visionary filmmaker Prasanth Varma, are bringing the film back to theatres, with a striking 3D makeover. The team has officially confirmed a worldwide release on June 25th.

HanuMan, which created a wave across the nation with its inventive storytelling and mythological inspiration, is now being reintroduced with enhanced visual depth and renewed scale. The conversion aims to heighten the film’s action, emotion, and divine aura, giving viewers an experience that feels richer and more immersive than ever before.

Amritha Aiyer played the leading lady in the film, produced by K Niranjan Reddy under the PrimeShow Entertainment banner. Cinematographer Dasaradhi Sivendra handled the film’s visual appeal, while Gowra Hari and Anudeep Dev composed the music.

With its new 3D format, HanuMan is expected to create wonders once again during its re-release.