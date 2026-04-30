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Home > Movie News

A Regal Wedding For #Sreenivasakavyanam

Published on April 30, 2026 by swathy

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A Regal Wedding For #Sreenivasakavyanam

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Kavya- #Sreenivasakavyanam entered marital bliss amid an atmosphere filled with devotion, tradition, and heartfelt joy. Held at Karnataka Bhavan in Tirumala, the occasion unfolded against the spiritually charged backdrop of the sacred hills, where both families came together to celebrate this auspicious union in a serene and festive atmosphere.

The rituals commenced with the couple participating in every ceremony in line with Sanatana traditions, reflecting a graceful blend of heritage values and contemporary elegance. The venue was transformed into a visual delight with temple-inspired décor, vibrant floral arrangements, and rich golden accents that enhanced the devotional ambience of the celebration.

Designer Shravan Kumar crafted exclusive ensembles for the bride and groom. The couple is captured in a candid, heartwarming moment during a ritual ceremony. The ornate idols, garlands, and golden decor in the background elevate the festive and spiritual vibe of the image.

With only close family and a select circle of friends in attendance, the ceremony remained intimate yet regal. The upcoming wedding reception of #BellamkondaSreenivas and #Kavya, scheduled for tomorrow in Hyderabad, is expected to bring together several personalities from the film fraternity for a larger celebration.

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