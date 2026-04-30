Jetlee Release Trailer: A Wild Chase Wrapped In Wit

With the release trailer now out, Jetlee amps up the buzz just hours before its arrival, promising an offbeat action-comedy packed with chaos, charm, and clever storytelling. Satya teams up with filmmaker Ritesh Rana for a film that isn’t afraid to blend sharp humour with high-stakes drama.

Prajapathi, a seasoned scamster, wipes out the savings of unsuspecting middle-class families and escapes to Dubai. In response, the government deploys a covert operative to track him down, setting up a mission that unfolds almost entirely in mid-air.

Satya brings an interesting duality to his role- stern from outside, mischievous at heart, turning even tense situations into laugh-out-loud moments. Rhea Singha holds a meaningful place in the narrative, seemingly influencing the story in more ways than one. Ajay’s portrayal of Prajapathi adds grit, while Vennela Kishore delivers bursts of humour, ensuring the film stays anchored to its fun core.

Ritesh Rana, known for infusing eccentricity into his scripts, appears to double down on his signature dark-comic flavour. From the quirky tone to the unusual setting, Jetlee carries his unmistakable stamp.

Produced by Chiranjeevi (Cherry) and Hemalatha Peddamallu under Clap Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers, Jetlee’s trailer makes one thing clear—this is a wild chase wrapped in wit.