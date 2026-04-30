Telangana Reports Over 2,500 Leprosy Cases Annually

Telangana continues to record over 2,500 leprosy cases every year, with consistent detection across the state, Director of Public Health Dr. Ravinder Naik said.

Presenting the latest data, he shared the yearly case numbers:

2022: 2,950 cases

2023: 2,607 cases

2024: 2,376 cases

2025: 2,592 cases

With a population of around 4 crore, the state is detecting thousands of cases annually through ongoing screening efforts.

Dr. Ravinder Naik said, “On average, about 2,600 leprosy cases are being reported in the state every year.” He added that continuous screening is being carried out to identify cases early.

“Elimination level achieved, not eradication”

Clarifying the status, he said, “Telangana has achieved leprosy elimination as per Government of India and WHO standards. Elimination does not mean eradication.”

According to the World Health Organization, elimination is defined as less than 1 case per 10,000 population, which Telangana has achieved.

Free treatment for all patients

Dr. Naik stated, “Every diagnosed patient is started on Multi-Drug Therapy (MDT) and treated completely free of cost.”

He also emphasized that early detection ensures complete cure, adding that there is no need for panic if treatment is taken on time.