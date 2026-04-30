Will Buchi Babu get a Golden Opportunity Again?

Buchi Babu Sana, a protege of Sukumar made his debut with Uppena and the film ended up as a huge blockbuster. He then bagged an opportunity to direct Ram Charan in Peddi. The film is due for release in June and the expectations are big on the film. If the film ends up as a blockbuster, Buchi Babu will bag one more big opportunity. Buchi Babu has a script ready for Superstar Mahesh Babu but this will materialize only if Peddi ends up as a blockbuster.

Mythri Movie Makers is in plans to produce the next film of Buchi Babu and they may bring a top actor after the release of Peddi. For now, Buchi Babu is focused on the post-production of Peddi. The entire shoot of the film has been wrapped up. Jahnvi Kapoor plays the female lead and Shruti Haasan sizzled in an item song. Venkata Satish Kilaru is the producer of Peddi.