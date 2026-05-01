Sensational Combo: NBK’s Next With Koratala Siva

God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna is lining up some exciting projects and is currently working on NBK111 with director Gopichand Malineni. The actor has now confirmed his next project with mass filmmaker Koratala Siva.

Koratala Siva impressed Balakrishna with a powerful subject. The director is set to present NBK in a full-fledged mass avatar. The announcement poster features the line, “Power Meets Purpose, Mass Becomes A Movement,” hinting at the film’s intense tone and vision.

Script for the film is already locked. NBK112 will be mounted on a massive scale with a high budget. Details regarding the producer, cast, and crew will be revealed soon.