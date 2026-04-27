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Home > Movie News

King100: Nag and Tabu to set screens on fire again

Published on April 27, 2026 by nethra

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King100: Nag and Tabu to set screens on fire again

King Nagarjuna and the incredibly talented Tabu are teaming up once again for his highly anticipated 100th film. The makers of this milestone project, tentatively titled King100, officially announced her arrival on the sets today.

​In a heartfelt message shared on social media, the production team gave her a royal welcome, expressing that it is an absolute honor to have her grace the film. They warmly thanked her for coming home again, a sweet nod to their beloved past collaborations.

King Nagarjuna and Tabu have set the screen on fire in classic films like Ninne Pelladutha and Aavida Maa Aavide. Now, they are back to reignite the spark on big screens in this landmark movie.

​Her immense acting prowess and their iconic on-screen chemistry are sure to elevate the project to new heights. The shooting is currently progressing at a fast pace, and the atmosphere on the sets is buzzing with excitement. Ra. Karthik is directing the film with an extraordinary script and the movie first look, title to be revealed pretty soon.

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