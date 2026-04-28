Is KCR using Past TDP Ties to Open Door for BJP?

HYDERABAD: In a move that has sparked debate in political circles, BRS party president K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has begun using the party’s history to justify a potential shift in strategy. By defending his past alliance with the TDP, KCR is signaling that the BRS is ready to be “pragmatic” to survive its current challenges.

During party formation day meeting on Monday, KCR reminded his followers that he once allied with the TDP because Chandrababu Naidu agreed to say “Jai Telangana.”

He further showcased Sonia Gandhi in bad light. KCR said that he faced pressure during the Telangana movement to give up Hyderabad’s status, but he refused.

He claimed that even when Sonia Gandhi asked him to soften his stand on Hyderabad, he did not agree, and that is why Telangana was formed the way it is today.

This wasn’t just a trip down memory lane. By bringing this up now, KCR is telling his supporters that he has worked with “arch-enemies” before when it served the state’s interest. This creates a moral justification for the party to pursue new, unconventional alliances today.

The timing of this nostalgia is critical. Because the TDP is currently a major partner in the BJP-led NDA, KCR’s talk of the TDP acts as a “narrative bridge.” It allows the BRS to move closer to the BJP’s circle without making a direct U-turn. By softening the stance on the TDP, he is indirectly opening a door to the BJP, making a future “tactical understanding” seem like a logical step rather than a contradiction.

Immediate Enemy vs. Distant Rival

The underlying signal is that the BRS has re-prioritized its targets. The party now views the ruling Congress as the “immediate” enemy that must be defeated at all costs. In this scenario, the BJP is being treated as a “distant” rival. KCR’s strategy appears to be: focus all fire on the Congress while maintaining a “soft” or working relationship with the Center to ensure the party’s survival.

This shift was further highlighted by KTR’s comments regarding BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.

Tejasvi Surya made a comment comparing the bifurcation of the state to the partition of India-Pakistan.

While KCR handled the internal ideological framing, BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) provided a glimpse into the party’s current diplomatic reach.

KTR revealed that Tejasvi Surya had personally called him to offer a “clarification” regarding his remarks.

The public disclosure of this private exchange is a strategic signal. The message here is simple: “Even though we fight the BJP in public, they still respect us enough to call and clarify things.” It shows that the BRS still has a direct line to the powerful people in Delhi.

KCR too used this as a golden opportunity. In a private meeting, he didn’t just attack Surya; he attacked the Congress and BJP MPs from Telangana for staying silent.

By doing this, KCR is trying to tell voters: “The other parties don’t care about our state’s honor. Only I will fight for you.” It is his way of bringing back the old “Telangana sentiment” that made him famous.

While KCR was showing anger in private, his son KTR was showing influence in public.

Testing the Waters

KCR is known for “throwing a stone in the pond” to see how the ripples move. By bringing up the TDP now, he is checking:

• How will the Congress react? (They will likely call him a “B-team” of the BJP).

• How will his core supporters react?

• If the reaction isn’t too negative, it gives him the “political permission” to move forward with a formal or informal understanding.