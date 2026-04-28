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Home > Politics

Kaleshwaram CBI Push: Congress Plays a Smart Double Game, Gains Either Way

Published on April 28, 2026 by Naveena Ghanate

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Kaleshwaram CBI Push: Congress Plays a Smart Double Game, Gains Either Way

Hyderabad: Telangana government is moving aggressively to push for a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram project. At the same time, unless the tenure of the Kaleshwaram Commission is extended, it becomes difficult to formally declare KCR and Harish Rao as guilty.

In this backdrop, instead of focusing on the Commission route, the Congress government has chosen to push for a CBI probe. This shift is being seen as a calculated political move where the outcome, either way, works in Congress’s favour.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has already directed officials to write to the CBI seeking an immediate investigation. Ministers have also been asked to try and meet the CBI Director if needed. This decision came after consultations with legal experts, including Supreme Court advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who reportedly advised that since there are no cases in courts, there are no legal hurdles for a CBI inquiry.

The political calculation behind this move is what stands out. If the Centre does not respond or delays ordering a CBI probe, Congress gets an opportunity to accuse the BJP of protecting KCR and the BRS.

This helps build a narrative that both parties are indirectly working together. On the other hand, if the Centre agrees and orders a CBI investigation, the pressure on KCR and other BRS leaders continues through a central agency, without the state government appearing directly responsible for targeting them.

In simple terms, Congress avoids risk in both scenarios. If there is no probe, it gains politically by attacking the BJP. If there is a probe, it ensures that legal pressure on the BRS leadership remains active. This dual advantage is why the move is being described as a win-win strategy.

Beyond the legal aspect, the larger political objective appears to be preventing any possible alignment between the BJP and the BRS. By pushing the issue to the Centre, Congress keeps both parties under scrutiny and turns the Kaleshwaram issue into a continuing political tool.

With the state set to formally approach the CBI, the next step now depends on the Centre’s response. But politically, Congress has already positioned itself in a way where either outcome strengthens its hand.

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