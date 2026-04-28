Nani pushing his Producers beyond Boundaries

Natural Star Nani has been thriving to attempt new films. All his recent films ended up decent. The non-theatrical deals of Nani’s films are fetching the best deals and he has a strong market for OTT and other non-theatrical deals. But Nani’s theatrical market hasn’t seen a big rise. Dasara performed well and recovered the investments while all other films under-performed in theatres. But Nani has been making his producers invest big money on his films which is beyond his market.

The Paradise is planned on a big-budget and the number of working days are increased. The release plans are pushed and the budget went overboard. Nani will soon work with Sujeeth in Bloody Romeo and the film is the costliest one in Nani’s career. The budgets of The Paradise and Bloody Romeo are beyond the market of Nani. The actor is trying to give the best experience for the audience and at the same time he is pushing his producers beyond the financial boundaries.