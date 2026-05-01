x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Disastrous April for Telugu Cinema

Published on May 1, 2026 by nethra

TRENDING

image
Shocking Start for Dhanush’s Kara
image
Disastrous April for Telugu Cinema
image
Sensational Combo: NBK’s Next With Koratala Siva
image
Big Task Ahead for Ram Charan’s Peddi
image
Singer Mangli Landing into More Troubles?

Disastrous April for Telugu Cinema

Disastrous April for Telugu Cinema

With a lot of hopes for summer, several Tollywood films tested their luck in the month of April. The month started with Sharwanand’s Biker and Sangeeth Sobhan’s Raakaasa. Both these films received decent response but they could not end up as money spinners. Coming to the theatrical performance, both these films ended up as disappointments. Biker received positive response but the numbers are quite disappointing. Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit released on April 10th and the film too is a mixed bag when it comes to performance.

The film received mixed response but the numbers were decent in multiplexes for the first weekend. The film lost track over the weekdays. When valued as per the theatrical rights, the film is a disappointment. Pradeep Rangathan’s LIK: Love Insurance Kompany has been rejected badly by the audience in Tamil and Telugu languages. Malayalam film Pallichattambi: The Origin also could not end up as a decent film. Naga Shaurya’s Bad Boy Karthik was badly rejected and the film struggled badly in the Telugu states. Papam Prathap and Thimmaraju Palli TV struggled to report minimum footfalls. Gedelaraju and Vaazha II released during the last weekend and both these films failed badly.

Dhanush’s Kara released on April 30th and the film reported poor numbers in the Telugu states. The movie also opened on a poor note even in Tamil. On the whole, April has been disastrous in Telugu cinema without a single decent hit.

Next Shocking Start for Dhanush’s Kara Previous Sensational Combo: NBK’s Next With Koratala Siva
else

TRENDING

image
Shocking Start for Dhanush’s Kara
image
Disastrous April for Telugu Cinema
image
Sensational Combo: NBK’s Next With Koratala Siva

Latest

image
Shocking Start for Dhanush’s Kara
image
Disastrous April for Telugu Cinema
image
Sensational Combo: NBK’s Next With Koratala Siva
image
Big Task Ahead for Ram Charan’s Peddi
image
Singer Mangli Landing into More Troubles?

Most Read

image
Telangana Reports Over 2,500 Leprosy Cases Annually
image
Kavitha’s Political Gamble Faces Early Credibility Test
image
Chandrababu Naidu Sets Clear Agenda for Ministers, Focus on Public Connect and Countering Opposition Narrative

Related Articles

Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses