Disastrous April for Telugu Cinema

With a lot of hopes for summer, several Tollywood films tested their luck in the month of April. The month started with Sharwanand’s Biker and Sangeeth Sobhan’s Raakaasa. Both these films received decent response but they could not end up as money spinners. Coming to the theatrical performance, both these films ended up as disappointments. Biker received positive response but the numbers are quite disappointing. Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit released on April 10th and the film too is a mixed bag when it comes to performance.

The film received mixed response but the numbers were decent in multiplexes for the first weekend. The film lost track over the weekdays. When valued as per the theatrical rights, the film is a disappointment. Pradeep Rangathan’s LIK: Love Insurance Kompany has been rejected badly by the audience in Tamil and Telugu languages. Malayalam film Pallichattambi: The Origin also could not end up as a decent film. Naga Shaurya’s Bad Boy Karthik was badly rejected and the film struggled badly in the Telugu states. Papam Prathap and Thimmaraju Palli TV struggled to report minimum footfalls. Gedelaraju and Vaazha II released during the last weekend and both these films failed badly.

Dhanush’s Kara released on April 30th and the film reported poor numbers in the Telugu states. The movie also opened on a poor note even in Tamil. On the whole, April has been disastrous in Telugu cinema without a single decent hit.