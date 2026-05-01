Shocking Start for Dhanush’s Kara

Dhanush is the only South actor who has been consistently releasing a number of films every year. The actor’s recent mass film Kara released yesterday and the film reported shockingly low openings in Tamil and Telugu states. The film is the lowest opener for Dhanush after the pandemic in recent years. Kara struggled to open on a decent note in the Telugu states because of the poor buzz the film carried. The film also remained low in Tamil Nadu which is quite surprising.

Kara also struggled to report big openings because of the poor promotions and bad trailer cut. The film is a mass entertainer with a social message for farmers. Vignesh Raja is the director and Mamita Baiju is the heroine. The film also has no powerful casting and it is another drawback of Kara. The trailer looked uninteresting and boring. Vels Film InternationalThink Studios are the producers of Kara.