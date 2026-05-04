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Home > Movie News

Trisha radiates charm and beauty from Vishwambhara

Published on May 4, 2026 by swathy

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Trisha radiates charm and beauty from Vishwambhara

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s highly anticipated magnum opus, Vishwambhara, has just treated fans to a stunning new update. Directed by the talented Vassishta, the film is being produced on a grand scale by the esteemed UV Creations on a huge scale.

Celebrating the birthday of the ever-charming Trisha Krishnan, the makers unveiled her beautiful first look from the film. Trisha looks absolutely gorgeous and ethereal in the poster, radiating grace with a warm smile. She is playing a very important and pivotal role named Avani in this massive socio-fantasy epic. Inside sources suggest that Avani will easily go down as one of the most powerful characters in her illustrious career, offering her incredible scope to perform.

The shooting for Vishwambhara has been successfully wrapped up, and the team is currently in the crucial last stages of post-production. To ensure a breathtaking visual experience, many internationally renowned Hollywood VFX studios are working extensively on the computer graphics. The makers are entirely focused on delivering a world-class cinematic experience and are currently working on finalizing a release date, which will be announced soon.

Next Vijay’s TVK Surges in Tamil Nadu Polls as ‘Jana Nayagan’ Faces Fresh Setback Previous TN Politics: Did Rajinikanth miss a Golden Opportunity?
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