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Home > Politics

Don 3 Controversy: Ranveer Singh Banned

Published on May 25, 2026 by swathy

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Don 3 Controversy: Ranveer Singh Banned

ranveer singh

The Don 3 controversy has turned bigger after director Farhan Akhtar lodged a complaint on actor Ranveer Singh for his exit from the project right before the shoot commenced. The issue did not settle and Farhan Akhtar has taken the issue to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). FWICE today has announced a ban against the actor Ranveer Singh in the issue. Ashoke Pandit, the Chief Advisor of FWICE has stated that the actor got in touch with them through an email and they have issued a ‘non-cooperative director’ against Ranveer Singh.

Earlier reports surfaced that Ranveer Singh has agreed to return back Rs 10 crores for his exit from Don 3. The issue hasn’t been settled and Farhan Akhtar has taken the issue seriously. After the super success of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh has received numerous offers and he is signing back-to-back films. At this time, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) banning Ranveer Singh comes as a big shock for the actor. Ranveer Singh is yet to respond for the ban.

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