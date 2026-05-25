Vijay issues Orders for Five Shows in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Superstar and Thalapathy Vijay has taken his oath as the new Chief Minister of the state and he is occupied with the governance. He will not feature in films for now. His last film Jana Nayagan is due for release. The actor turned Chief Minister has directed the officials to issue a new order that can permit all the theatres in Tamil Nadu to screen five shows per day for the first week of any Tamil film.

This gives a huge boost for big ticket films and those which are in demand. Instead of going for ticket hike, this is a wise move from Vijay to allow the exhibitors to screen five shows in Tamil Nadu. All the new Tamil films that will release from June will have an opportunity for five shows without any special permissions.