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Home > Movie News

Struggles for US Visa in GPS will connect with everyone – Dulquer

Published on April 25, 2026 by swathy

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Struggles for US Visa in GPS will connect with everyone – Dulquer

Tharun Bhascker starrer Gayapadda Simham also starring JD Chakravarty, Maanasa Chaudhary, Faria Abdullah trailer has been launched by Dulquer Salmaan in a special event with Dil Raju also attending as special guest. The movie is directed by Kashyap Srinivas and presented by Pavan Sadineni.

Speaking at the event, Dulquer Salmaan expressed his strong belief in the film, stating that it does not feel like a small movie but has the true potential to be a huge summer blockbuster. He noted that the story’s focus on the struggles of getting a US visa and migrating to America will deeply connect with the audience.

Presenter Pavan Sadineni took the stage to thank Dulquer for his continuous love for Telugu cinema. He also expressed his gratitude to Zee Studios and Dil Raju for being massive pillars of support for the project.

Dil Raju shared his immense excitement after watching the final cut of the film. He confidently compared the out-and-out fun ride to highly successful comedies like Money and Jathi Ratnalu. He playfully remarked that US President Donald Trump is the actual first hero of the story.

Revealing some exciting elements, Dil Raju shared that the second half features five hilarious spoof episodes of major stars, completely elevated by Sree Vishnu’s brilliant extended cameo. He also mentioned that JD Chakravarty transforms from a serious villain in the first half to an absolute comedian later on. This hilarious entertainer is set to release in theaters on May 1st.

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