APNRT Promotes Private Platform: Questions Raised Over Endorsement

The APNRT Society,a government body meant to support NRIs from Andhra Pradesh, is now facing questions after circulating an email promoting a private property-tech platform to its members.
What Happened?
APNRT recently sent an official communication highlighting property safety concerns and referencing the state government’s upcoming “Property Lock” mechanism – a move expected to help NRIs safeguard their assets from fraudulent transactions.
However, within the same email, APNRT also introduced and indirectly promoted a private portal. The platform was shared via a referral-style link, raising concerns among members about the intent and neutrality of the communication.
The Core Concern
* The promoted platform is not an established or widely recognized brand
* There is no clarity on vetting, due diligence, or selection process
* The service appears to operate on a freemium model (free entry → paid upsell later)
This raises a key question:
Why is a government-backed body promoting a specific private platform without transparency?
Conflict of Interest?
Several members have informally raised concerns that:
* There is no official partnership announcement
* No competitive evaluation or alternatives were presented
If true, this risks blurring the line between public service and private promotion.
Bigger Issue: Trust
APNRT serves lakhs of NRIs who rely on it for credible, unbiased support.
Even a perception of:
* favoritism
* indirect marketing
* or undisclosed associations
can erode institutional trust.
The Ask
APNRT should clarify:
* Is there any official tie-up with this platform?
* Was any due diligence conducted?
* Why was only one private product promoted?
* Are there any conflicts of interest involved?
Transparency now will help prevent credibility damage later.
Bottom Line
Technology-driven property protection tools are welcome especially for NRIs.
But government linked organizations must remain neutral, transparent, and accountable when recommending private solutions.
Otherwise, what is positioned as a “service” risks being perceived as a promotion.