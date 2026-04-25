APNRT Promotes Private Platform: Questions Raised Over Endorsement

The APNRT Society,a government body meant to support NRIs from Andhra Pradesh, is now facing questions after circulating an email promoting a private property-tech platform to its members.

What Happened?

APNRT recently sent an official communication highlighting property safety concerns and referencing the state government’s upcoming “Property Lock” mechanism – a move expected to help NRIs safeguard their assets from fraudulent transactions.

However, within the same email, APNRT also introduced and indirectly promoted a private portal. The platform was shared via a referral-style link, raising concerns among members about the intent and neutrality of the communication.

The Core Concern

* The promoted platform is not an established or widely recognized brand

* There is no clarity on vetting, due diligence, or selection process

* The service appears to operate on a freemium model (free entry → paid upsell later)

This raises a key question:

Why is a government-backed body promoting a specific private platform without transparency?

Conflict of Interest?

Several members have informally raised concerns that:

* There is no official partnership announcement

* No competitive evaluation or alternatives were presented

If true, this risks blurring the line between public service and private promotion.

Bigger Issue: Trust

APNRT serves lakhs of NRIs who rely on it for credible, unbiased support.

Even a perception of:

* favoritism

* indirect marketing

* or undisclosed associations

can erode institutional trust.

The Ask

APNRT should clarify:

* Is there any official tie-up with this platform?

* Was any due diligence conducted?

* Why was only one private product promoted?

* Are there any conflicts of interest involved?

Transparency now will help prevent credibility damage later.

Bottom Line

Technology-driven property protection tools are welcome especially for NRIs.

But government linked organizations must remain neutral, transparent, and accountable when recommending private solutions.

Otherwise, what is positioned as a “service” risks being perceived as a promotion.