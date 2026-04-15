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Home > Movie News

Divine Mystic “Agadha” To Bring Back MS Raju Glory!

Published on April 15, 2026 by nethra

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Divine Mystic “Agadha” To Bring Back MS Raju Glory!

Veteran filmmaker M. S. Raju, celebrated for producing landmark Telugu films such as Manasantha Nuvve, Okkadu, Varsham, and Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, is now stepping into bold new creative territory with a mystical divine thriller titled Agadha.

The project, developed with complete dedication over the past year, is being presented in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, targeting pan India audiences who have shown a growing appetite for Telugu cinema’s scale, emotion, and storytelling.

‘Agadha’ weaves together mythology, mystery, and suspense, aiming to deliver a distinctive visual and emotional experience across languages. The film’s promotional campaign has kicked off on a creative note, with a humorous video in which two thieves break into MS Raju’s office and find themselves distracted by posters of his earlier iconic productions.

Their playful curiosity soon gives way to unease when they stumble upon a mysterious new poster, later revealed to be from ‘Agadha’ , instantly signalling the film’s dark and divine atmosphere.

The first look poster reinforces this mood powerfully, presenting a torch lit shadowy cave, a towering mystical idol bearing twelve hands, and a solitary girl standing with her back to the viewer, evoking a deep sense of spirituality and suspense.

Shot across 85 days on elaborate sets and real locations, the film is produced by Kasi Visalakshi Balusu under Sri Adi Varaha Productions, with nearly 45 minutes of VFX sequences planned to reflect its grand ambitions.

Mikkin Arul Dev handles the music, Nani Chamidishetty the cinematography, Junaid Siddiqui the editing, Rajeev Nair the production design, and Chaitanya Vegi the additional screenplay. Agadha is written and directed by M. S. Raju.

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