Jana Nayagan Release: Biggest Debate On

Vijay’s last film before Tamil Nadu Assembly elections titled Jana Nayagan is stuck with censor hurdles. With the delay in the release by months, the film got leaked and this doubled the troubles of the producer. Apart from the political discussions about Vijay’s performance and his personal life, Jana Nayagan release has become the most discussed topic across the Tamil Nadu circles. The censor officials have to clear and issue the certificate at the earliest so that the producers can release the film and come out of the big stress.

After the film is leaked online, there is a big debate against the Censor officials and the political pressure. Amazon Prime has canceled the digital deal and the distributors are not ready to pay big prices for the theatrical rights. At this time, if the censor hurdles are cleared, the makers can release the film on April 30th, right after the completion of Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu. Speculations say that the censor certificate will be issued today. There is a lot of sympathy for the producers who are in stress. Hope all the issues get resolved soon.