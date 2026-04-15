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Home > Politics

YSRCP Leader’s Former PRO Srihari Arrested Over Controversial Post

Published on April 15, 2026 by nymisha

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YSRCP Leader’s Former PRO Srihari Arrested Over Controversial Post

P. Srihari, former Chief Public Relations Officer to Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been arrested by police in Tadepalli. The action follows a case registered in Chittoor over a controversial social media post that allegedly showed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in a violent graphic.

Police took Srihari into custody and seized his phone and laptop for investigation. He is currently associated with YSRCP’s media operations and is considered a key figure in its digital communication.

Meanwhile, former minister Ambati Rambabu has reacted strongly to the development. He alleged that shifting Srihari to Kuppam police station amounts to harassment and raised concerns that the police is handling the case under Nara Lokesh’s orders.

While officials say the case relates to the circulation of objectionable and misleading content online. Forensic analysis of seized devices (cell phone and laptop) is underway to determine if there was any coordinated effort behind the post.

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