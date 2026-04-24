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Home > Movie News

TN Elections Done: No Clarity on Jana Nayagan Release

Published on April 24, 2026 by nymisha

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TN Elections Done: No Clarity on Jana Nayagan Release

The Assembly elections of Tamil Nadu concluded yesterday and a record turnout has been registered in the state. Tamil Superstar Vijay’s TVK contested in all the 234 constituencies of the state and all eyes are focused on the exit polls and the results. There are a lot of speculations that Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan will be released after the elections. The Revising Committee has watched the film and the censor clearance was expected. But there is no clarity on when the censor certificate will get issued.

The makers are eagerly waiting to announce the release plans once the censor certificate is issued. The film was leaked online and the makers are trying their best to prevent the spread of piracy. They are shattered with the delay in the release and the leak of Jana Nayagan. Tamil media speculated that Jana Nayagan may release on April 30th or on May 8th but the situation seems to be doubtful on both these dates as the censor clearance is yet to be issued. The makers have to close the non-theatrical and theatrical deals again and announce the release date. A perfect release plan has to be chalked out.

KVN Productions has invested close to Rs 500 crores on Jana Nayagan. H Vinoth is the director of this social drama and Mamita Baiju, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde played other important roles.

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