Balayya brings Better Clarity on NTR’s Devara 2

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that NTR is not much interested to do the sequel of Devara. The first part was a decent hit with NTR’s performance widely appreciated but Koratala Siva’s writing and his work did not live up to the expectations. NTR shares a great bond with Koratala Siva and he did not reveal that he is not much interested in the sequel. Koratala Siva has completed the work on the sequel. With the decline in the non-theatrical deals, Devara 2 is not a project that will work financially. NTR also has bigger commitments and his fans are thrilled with the combinations.

There are frequent speculations about Devara 2 and Koratala Siva was left waiting for the arrival of NTR. Koratala Siva has now signed a film with Nandamuri Balakrishna and he will have to spend a year on the project. This makes it clear that Devara 2 is not happening and it is shelved. As years pass, the interest in the sequels get killed. After Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge releasing in a gap of just three months, the audience are demanding sequels to release in a short span. Koratala Siva will have to preserve the script of the sequel.

NTR also has commitments with Trivikram Srinivas, Nelson Dilipkumar and others. All these are crazy films. Tarak is also looking at pan-Indian collaborations and the first part of Devara did not do well in other languages except Telugu. Devara 2 will not help NTR at this stage of his career. Finally, Balayya and Koratala’s film has brought a better clarity on Devara 2.