One more Shock for KVN Productions

KVN Productions, the prestigious production house of South Indian cinema has been facing challenges because of the delay in Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Yash’s Toxic. They have Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film to be directed by Bobby Kolli lined up and the project is delayed because of the delay in Jana Nayagan and Toxic. KD: The Devil, a Kannada film featuring Dhruva Sarja is slated for release next weekend. The film too is facing several challenges before its release.

The song turned out to be controversial because of the lyrics and it was later removed. Now the film’s trailer is removed from YouTube because of some objectionable content. The new trailer will be uploaded very soon. The film is just one week away from release and it is facing several challenges. The makers issued a statement today.

“The trailer of KD: The Devil recently released on YouTube inadvertently included certain uncertified content during the certification process. We have therefore taken down the trailer and will be uploading a revised version shortly, in compliance with the certification guidelines. We sincerely regret this oversight and remain fully committed to adhering to all certification norms” told the official statement.

KD: The Devil is struggling for buzz. The film has to change the fate of KVN Productions as it is the first release for the production house this year. The makers have spent lavishly on KD: The Devil and the film features Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi in other important roles. KD: The Devil releases on April 30th in Kannada. Hope KVN overcomes all the struggles and opens this year with a bang.