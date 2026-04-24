Rakul’s Strong Response for her Husband’s Situationship Remarks

Talented actress Rakul Preet Singh is married to actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani. A small conversational video byte from a long interview went viral in which Jackky spoke about Situationship. Jackky said “I and Rakul are married but we are in a situationship and we are exclusive to each other because of which we are married”. The video went viral in no time and there was criticism for his remarks. Rakul Preet Singh was quick enough to respond for the debate and trolls on social media against her husband Jackky Bhagnani. The actress said that it is Nuance that matters.

“We had a great laugh today about how one line from an hour-long conversation can suddenly become the headline. Funny… until it’s not. Context matters. Nuance matters. Conversations deserve better than being reduced to clickbait. Maybe it’s time platforms take a little more responsibility for the narratives they create” posted Rakul Preet Singh on her Instagram page.