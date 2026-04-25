x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
View all stories
Home > Movie News

May Crucial for these Tollywood Actors

Published on April 25, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
From Missing Crown to Dirty Ritual Items: Telangana Temples Face Surprise Audits
image
Naveen Polishetty’s Next Film Updates
image
May Crucial for these Tollywood Actors
image
Rakul’s Strong Response for her Husband’s Situationship Remarks
image
One more Shock for KVN Productions

May Crucial for these Tollywood Actors

With the absence of all the Tollywood stars in summer, a series of medium and small budget films are hitting the screens in May during the core summer season. With holidays around, it would be a perfect season and all a film needs is a positive word of mouth. May 2026 is a crucial one for several stars and Tollywood actors. Here is the list:

Samantha: It has been a long time since Samantha has done a Telugu film. She will be testing her luck with Maa Inti Bangaram, a family drama directed by Nandini Reddy. Maa Inti Bangaram marks Samantha’s debut as producer. Her husband Raj Nidimoru penned the plot and the script. The film releases on May 15th. The actress has high hopes on the film.

Nikhil: After a pan-Indian hit like Karthikeya 2, Nikhil has delivered two flops: Spy and Appudo Ippudo Eppudo. The actor has dedicated ample time to Swayambhu which is the most expensive film in his career. The periodic drama presents Nikhil as a warrior. The makers are in plans to release the film on May 22nd. The promotional content looks quite promising. Swayambhu has a great season ahead and Nikhil has to score big with the periodic film.

Tharun Bhascker: Sensible director Tharun Bhascker has been trying hard to prove himself as an actor. All his recent attempts were rejected by the audience and he has one more film as an actor lined up. Gayapadda Simham is releasing on May 1st. The signs are extremely positive for the film and the makers have sold all the rights. Tharun Bhascker is confident on proving himself with Gayapadda Simham and scoring a super hit.

Next Naveen Polishetty’s Next Film Updates Previous Rakul’s Strong Response for her Husband’s Situationship Remarks
else

TRENDING

image
Naveen Polishetty’s Next Film Updates
image
May Crucial for these Tollywood Actors
image
Rakul’s Strong Response for her Husband’s Situationship Remarks

Latest

image
From Missing Crown to Dirty Ritual Items: Telangana Temples Face Surprise Audits
image
Naveen Polishetty’s Next Film Updates
image
May Crucial for these Tollywood Actors
image
Rakul’s Strong Response for her Husband’s Situationship Remarks
image
One more Shock for KVN Productions

Most Read

image
From Missing Crown to Dirty Ritual Items: Telangana Temples Face Surprise Audits
image
Telangana’s New Rythu DISCOM Set for June 2 Launch, Govt Begins Staffing Talks
image
HILT Is Back on the Table With a New Tone

Related Articles

Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses