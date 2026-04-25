May Crucial for these Tollywood Actors

With the absence of all the Tollywood stars in summer, a series of medium and small budget films are hitting the screens in May during the core summer season. With holidays around, it would be a perfect season and all a film needs is a positive word of mouth. May 2026 is a crucial one for several stars and Tollywood actors. Here is the list:

Samantha: It has been a long time since Samantha has done a Telugu film. She will be testing her luck with Maa Inti Bangaram, a family drama directed by Nandini Reddy. Maa Inti Bangaram marks Samantha’s debut as producer. Her husband Raj Nidimoru penned the plot and the script. The film releases on May 15th. The actress has high hopes on the film.

Nikhil: After a pan-Indian hit like Karthikeya 2, Nikhil has delivered two flops: Spy and Appudo Ippudo Eppudo. The actor has dedicated ample time to Swayambhu which is the most expensive film in his career. The periodic drama presents Nikhil as a warrior. The makers are in plans to release the film on May 22nd. The promotional content looks quite promising. Swayambhu has a great season ahead and Nikhil has to score big with the periodic film.

Tharun Bhascker: Sensible director Tharun Bhascker has been trying hard to prove himself as an actor. All his recent attempts were rejected by the audience and he has one more film as an actor lined up. Gayapadda Simham is releasing on May 1st. The signs are extremely positive for the film and the makers have sold all the rights. Tharun Bhascker is confident on proving himself with Gayapadda Simham and scoring a super hit.