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Home > Movie News

Naveen Polishetty’s Next Film Updates

Published on April 25, 2026 by sankar

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Naveen Polishetty’s Next Film Updates

Young actor Naveen Polishetty is never in a hurry and he is known to take long breaks. He usually works on his scripts and he works with debutants. After Anaganaga Oka Raju ended up as a decent hit, Naveen Polishetty is not seen anywhere. He silently started working on the script of his next film. A debutant will direct the film which is an entertainer. Top production house Mythri Movie Makers is on board to bankroll the project.

Mythri Movie Makers has given a free hand for Naveen Polishetty and his team. Naveen will take a decent remuneration and he will share the profits from the project. The scripting and the pre-production work of this untitled film will be completed before the end of this year. The regular shoot commences next year and the film too will release next year. The team is yet to get a clarity on the actors and technicians for now. Naveen Polishetty along with his team is completely focused on the script. An official announcement will be made later this year.

Next From Missing Crown to Dirty Ritual Items: Telangana Temples Face Surprise Audits Previous May Crucial for these Tollywood Actors
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