Yash’s Toxic Postponed Again?

Kannada Superstar Yash is gearing up for one more big bet after the KGF franchise. He has spent close to three years on Toxic, an action drama. After multiple delays, the makers announced that the film will hit the screens on June 4th. But the latest speculation says that the film will not release as per the plan. The digital deal is yet to be closed and the makers are quoting big money for the digital deal.

Also, KVN Productions is occupied with the financial stress of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan. There are a lot of reasons and the update is that Toxic will not release as per the plan. The new release date of the film will be updated very soon. Toxic is directed by Geethu Mohandas and Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth will be seen in other important roles.