x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Yash’s Toxic Postponed Again?

Published on April 27, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Nithiin back to work after a year
image
Yash’s Toxic Postponed Again?
image
Infosys Plans 20-Acre Mega Campus in Visakhapatnam, Boosting IT Growth
image
Summer Heat and IPL Fever Dominates Telugu Cinema
image
Thalaivar173: What is Happening?

Yash’s Toxic Postponed Again?

Kannada Superstar Yash is gearing up for one more big bet after the KGF franchise. He has spent close to three years on Toxic, an action drama. After multiple delays, the makers announced that the film will hit the screens on June 4th. But the latest speculation says that the film will not release as per the plan. The digital deal is yet to be closed and the makers are quoting big money for the digital deal.

Also, KVN Productions is occupied with the financial stress of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan. There are a lot of reasons and the update is that Toxic will not release as per the plan. The new release date of the film will be updated very soon. Toxic is directed by Geethu Mohandas and Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth will be seen in other important roles.

Next Nithiin back to work after a year Previous Infosys Plans 20-Acre Mega Campus in Visakhapatnam, Boosting IT Growth
else

TRENDING

image
Nithiin back to work after a year
image
Yash’s Toxic Postponed Again?
image
Summer Heat and IPL Fever Dominates Telugu Cinema

Latest

image
Nithiin back to work after a year
image
Yash’s Toxic Postponed Again?
image
Infosys Plans 20-Acre Mega Campus in Visakhapatnam, Boosting IT Growth
image
Summer Heat and IPL Fever Dominates Telugu Cinema
image
Thalaivar173: What is Happening?

Most Read

image
Infosys Plans 20-Acre Mega Campus in Visakhapatnam, Boosting IT Growth
image
BRS Celebrates 25th Foundation Day at Telangana Bhavan, KTR Calls for Political Comeback in 2028
image
Telangana Govt Grants Record 1,055 Certificates to After-Care Children

Related Articles

Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses