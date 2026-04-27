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Home > Politics

Infosys Plans 20-Acre Mega Campus in Visakhapatnam, Boosting IT Growth

Published on April 27, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Infosys Plans 20-Acre Mega Campus in Visakhapatnam, Boosting IT Growth

Visakhapatnam is set to take a major leap in its journey as an emerging technology hub. Infosys has decided to establish a large and permanent campus in the city, spread across 20 acres. This move signals growing confidence in the region’s potential and marks an important step in Andhra Pradesh’s digital ambitions.

The state government, which is actively working to position Visakhapatnam as a leading IT destination, has allotted the land on lease. The approval came after discussions in cabinet and investment review meetings. Infosys had earlier launched a satellite office in the city. Encouraged by its progress, the company sought land for a full-scale campus. The government responded quickly and cleared the proposal.

The upcoming campus is expected to bring an investment of around Rs 750 crore into the state. It is also projected to generate nearly 7,000 direct jobs. This will create strong employment opportunities for local talent and reduce the need for migration to cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The site has been identified in the IT Hills area of Endada, close to the national highway. This location offers strong connectivity and infrastructure support. The government plans to extend incentives similar to those offered to major IT firms such as Tata Consultancy Services and Cognizant.

This development is part of a larger strategy. The state is allocating land for several IT companies and AI data centers around Visakhapatnam. A major AI hub backed by Google is also set to begin construction soon. These initiatives aim to build a strong digital ecosystem in the region.

With global players like Infosys committing to long-term investments, Visakhapatnam is moving closer to becoming a top-tier IT city. Officials believe the city can soon stand alongside established tech centers in India.

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