H-1B Visa Fraud in US: Two Telugu-Origin Men Plead Guilty in Fake Job Scam

A visa fraud case in the United States has brought two Telugu-origin individuals under the spotlight.

Sampath Rajidi and Sridhar Mada pleaded guilty in connection with the H- 1B visa scam, which involved creating and submitting fabricated employment records to secure work visas for foreign applicants. The case was investigated by federal authorities in California.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, Sampath Rajidi operated visa processing firms that prepared false job offers. These documents claimed that candidates had secured employment with the University of California system. Based on these claims, visa applications were filed.

Sridhar Mada, who held a senior position within the university system, allegedly used his role to support the fraud. Investigators said, he issued verification letters stating that applicants will work on university projects. In reality, no such positions existed.

The H-1B visa program requires applicants to have a legitimate job offer from a US employer. Officials say this requirement was bypassed through forged documentation and false assurances.

The fraudulent activity is believed to have taken place between June 2020 and January 2023. Both accused have now admitted guilt.

Under US law, they could face up to five years in prison, along with fines of up to 250,000 dollars. The final sentencing will be delivered on July 30, 2026.