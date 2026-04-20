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Home > Movie News

Interesting: Dhanush to direct Mrunal Thakur?

Published on April 20, 2026 by swathy

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Interesting: Dhanush to direct Mrunal Thakur?

The entire nation is speculating about the relationship between Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur. The speculations never died despite the duo condemning the rumors. The latest buzz making rounds across the Tamil media circles is that Dhanush will soon direct his next film and it is a women-centric attempt featuring Mrunal Thakur playing the lead role.

Speculations say that the film is a periodic film and Mrunal Thakur will be seen essaying the role of a Goddess in the film which is yet to be titled. Rumors also say that the look test on Mrunal Thakur was done recently and the team will make an official announcement soon. The film is set in the backdrop of 1970s. GV Prakash Kumar will score the music and Wunderbar Films are the producers.

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