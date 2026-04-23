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Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Nani Loses Three Crazy Projects

Published on April 23, 2026 by swathy

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Exclusive: Nani Loses Three Crazy Projects

Natural Star Nani is one actor who is quick to complete shoots and he plans a perfect release date for his films. But things changed gradually and Nani is struggling to release one film. His last release was HIT 3 and the film released in May last year. He is shooting for The Paradise and the film’s shoot is delayed. There are a lot of speculations about the film’s budget, release date and delays. He has Sujeeth in waiting mode and the shoot of this project is impacted because of The Paradise. The team of Sujeeth is waiting for the arrival of Nani.

Natural Star has lost three crazy projects recently. Nani had plans to work with Hi Nanna director Shouryuv again and he gave his nod. But with the delay in the shoot of The Paradise and with Sujeeth’s Bloody Romeo lined up, Shouryuv narrated the script to Vijay Deverakonda and got his nod. The film was launched recently. Nani also gave his nod for Cibi Chakravarthi for a project and the film too is in trouble. Cibi moved on to his next film as he is not ready to wait for the arrival of Nani. At the same time, after the super success of Jai Bhim, TJ Gnanavel met Nani, worked on a script and narrated it to him. But with long delays, Gnanavel has narrated the same to Suriya recently and got his nod.

Nani, who quickly delivered back-to-back films for years, is now stuck with the delay of The Paradise. The film’s delay has made him lose three crazy films.

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