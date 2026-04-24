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Home > Movie News

Good News for Vikram’s Long Delayed Film

Published on April 24, 2026 by swathy

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Good News for Vikram’s Long Delayed Film

Chiyan Vikram and Gowtam Vasudev Menon have teamed up for an intense and stylish action drama titled Dhruva Natchathiram. The film was stuck with financial hurdles and the release plan was delayed for years. Though the talks were positive, the film failed to clear all the hurdles and hit the theatres. As per the recent developments, the film is finally slated for release soon. All the investors have agreed to release Dhruva Natchathiram but with some conditions to be applicable.

The film can have a theatrical release if proceeds are routed through an escrow account to ensure fair distribution of profits. All the collected theatrical revenue has to be shared with the investors into their accounts. The Madras High Court has directed all the investors along with director Gowtam Vasudev Menon to file the affidavits before April 27th. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Monday. With all the investors ready, Dhruva Natchathiram may hit the screens very soon.

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