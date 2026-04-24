Akhil’s Lenin in Reshoot Mode

Akhil Akkineni needs a solid hit and he has pinned all his hopes on his upcoming film Lenin, an intense love story set in Rayalaseema backdrop. King Nagarjuna is personally monitoring the film’s work. Unhappy with some of the episodes, he asked the team to reshoot some of the portions. The team has acquired the dates of the actors and is reshooting the episodes from Lenin. The reshoot portions will be completed before the end of this month.

Both the released singles from Lenin received decent response. With Peddi releasing on June 25th, the makers of Lenin will announce the new release date soon. Murali Krishna Abburu is the director and Bhagyashri Borse is the leading lady. Thaman is scoring the music and background score for this romantic drama. Annapurna Studios and Sithara Entertainments are the producers.