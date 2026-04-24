GPS Premaki Pulihora Song: Beware “Lover” Boys

Tharun Bhascker leads an incredible ensemble cast in the highly anticipated film Gayapadda Simham, alongside JD Chakravarthy, Faria Abdullah, Maanasa Choudhary, Vishnu Oi, Harshavardhan, and Subhalekha Sudhakar. Presented by Pavan Sadineni, the eccentric entertainer is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on the 1st May. As the excitement around the movie continues to grow, the makers have released a brand-new track Premaki Pulihora.

The new song is an instant hit with its vibrant energy. Written and composed by the talented Sweekar Agasti, the track is brought to life by the energetic vocals of popular singer Anurag Kulkarni. The lyrics are incredibly fun and highly relatable to today’s youth, perfectly capturing the playful side of modern romance. The breezy musical composition sets a wonderfully entertaining vibe.

What truly stands out in Premaki Pulihora is the dazzling chemistry between Maanasa Choudhary and Tharun Bhascker, which translates beautifully on screen. The visualisation is top-notch, and the overall production values are exceptionally good, making the song a complete visual treat. With its catchy tune and colorful framing, the track builds the perfect momentum for the film’s release.