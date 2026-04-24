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Home > Movie News

We had to shoot Jet Lee 80 percent in flight – Ritesh Rana

Published on April 24, 2026 by swathy

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We had to shoot Jet Lee 80 percent in flight – Ritesh Rana

Satya is playing the lead in the upcoming thrilling entertainer Jet Lee. Directed by Ritesh Rana, the film is grandly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Clap Entertainment. Promising a unique mix of humor and suspense, the movie will hit theaters worldwide on May 1st.

Director Ritesh Rana shared interesting details about casting his lead. The script was initially written as an intense thriller for a big star but was later customized for Satya. Speaking about their bond, Ritesh mentioned that their real-life non-sync actually creates a perfect sync on screen, making the comedy work brilliantly.

The story happens almost entirely inside a flight traveling from Dubai to Kochi, which smartly justifies the title Jet Lee. Satya plays a flight attendant who gets caught up in a crazy situation. The director calls this his toughest project yet because 80 percent of the shoot happened in an enclosed space.

Rhea Singha is playing the leading lady role and director praised her commitment to character. Backed by uncompromising production values, the makers have truly brought this ambitious vision to life. A massive flight set with five distinct sections was specially built for the shoot. Along with four months of intense CG work for crucial action blocks, the team guarantees a visually stylish and thrilling ride for the audience.

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